Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lessened its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up about 21.7% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 7.32% of Eagle Materials worth $276,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. 630,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,205. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.