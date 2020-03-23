Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.74% of Eastman Chemical worth $187,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of EMN traded down $1.31 on Monday, hitting $39.50. 25,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.