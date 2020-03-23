Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Bought by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust comprises about 0.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 347,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,695,049.84. Also, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 728,838 shares of company stock worth $9,866,038.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 126,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,878. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.