Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stake Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 60,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 545.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 275,773 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $446.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECHO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.