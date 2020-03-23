EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 28.7% Lower This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and Bit-Z. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $23,770.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00032922 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00088966 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.67 or 1.00182248 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00071082 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000796 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000111 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, DDEX and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

