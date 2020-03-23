Edge Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,823.00 (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Edge has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1,823.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00052581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.04143920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00037823 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013067 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,151,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, KuCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

