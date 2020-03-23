Einsteinium Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. Einsteinium has a market cap of $8.45 million and $240,907.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00594965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008064 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,570,014 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

