Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,509,000 after buying an additional 65,437 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $116,826,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.