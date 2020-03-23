Electra Price Up 25.5% Over Last 7 Days (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Electra has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $707.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electra has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,529,963,112 coins and its circulating supply is 28,662,806,559 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

