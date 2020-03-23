Electrocomponents’ (ECM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECM. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 715 ($9.41) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 711.33 ($9.36).

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

ECM opened at GBX 454.50 ($5.98) on Monday. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 626.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 649.91.

In other news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.