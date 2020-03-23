Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $21.20 million and approximately $58,732.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptomate, CoinBene and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,038,835,561 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Cryptohub, Bitbns and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

