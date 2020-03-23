Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Scff Management Llc Sells 26,835 Shares

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $39,447.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Scff Management Llc sold 60,800 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $66,880.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Scff Management Llc sold 42,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $58,072.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $23,310.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $39,819.58.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Scff Management Llc sold 28,017 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $72,564.03.

On Monday, March 9th, Scff Management Llc sold 16,625 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $46,716.25.

On Friday, March 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 34,588 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $101,688.72.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Scff Management Llc sold 49,657 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $161,385.25.

On Monday, March 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 20,880 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $71,827.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,459 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $132,616.66.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.08. 1,378,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Elevate Credit Inc has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELVT. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

