Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Scff Management Llc Sells 42,700 Shares

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $58,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Scff Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Scff Management Llc sold 60,800 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $66,880.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Scff Management Llc sold 26,835 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $39,447.45.

On Monday, March 16th, Scff Management Llc sold 10,500 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $23,310.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Scff Management Llc sold 15,677 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $39,819.58.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Scff Management Llc sold 28,017 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $72,564.03.

On Monday, March 9th, Scff Management Llc sold 16,625 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $46,716.25.

On Friday, March 6th, Scff Management Llc sold 34,588 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $101,688.72.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Scff Management Llc sold 49,657 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $161,385.25.

On Monday, March 2nd, Scff Management Llc sold 20,880 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $71,827.20.

On Monday, February 24th, Scff Management Llc sold 35,459 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $132,616.66.

ELVT stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 1,378,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Elevate Credit by 57.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elevate Credit by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

