Elis’ (ELSSF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Elis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Elis alerts:

ELSSF stock remained flat at $$13.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. Elis has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.