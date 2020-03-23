ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €3.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €3.20 ($3.72) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €4.87 ($5.66).

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €4.06 ($4.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.80. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €3.42 ($3.97) and a 12 month high of €9.58 ($11.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $261.68 million and a P/E ratio of -56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

