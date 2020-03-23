Elysian Price Up 11.4% This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $37,344.50 and $345,011.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BitForex, Mercatox and YoBit. During the last week, Elysian has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02669250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00187248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox, Liquid and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

