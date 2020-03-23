Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) versus WEX (NYSE:WEX) Head-To-Head Survey

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and WEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald Expositions Events $360.90 million 0.56 -$50.00 million $0.85 3.35 WEX $1.72 billion 2.10 $99.01 million $8.34 10.02

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald Expositions Events and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald Expositions Events -13.85% 9.07% 4.16% WEX 5.74% 19.61% 4.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Emerald Expositions Events and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald Expositions Events 0 3 0 0 2.00 WEX 0 8 8 0 2.50

Emerald Expositions Events currently has a consensus price target of $10.93, indicating a potential upside of 273.15%. WEX has a consensus price target of $223.13, indicating a potential upside of 168.54%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than WEX.

Summary

WEX beats Emerald Expositions Events on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services, as well as offers ClearView analytics platform, a Web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers and SmartHub mobile application for business managers to access their account information. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.