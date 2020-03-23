Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0550 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $6,943.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00060145 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,365,504 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, xBTCe, CoinExchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

