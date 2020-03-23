Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 110.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter worth about $1,381,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.31. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 48,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $2,930,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,430,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,786,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $6,844,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.