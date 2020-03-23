Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

EMR stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. 1,018,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,537,122. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

