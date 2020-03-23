Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Insider Sean Richardson Purchases 2,191,593 Shares

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Sean Richardson acquired 2,191,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,724.34 ($13,988.89).

Sean Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Sean Richardson acquired 2,541,233 shares of Empire Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,329.86 ($14,418.34).

On Monday, February 3rd, Sean Richardson acquired 1,266,788 shares of Empire Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,134.30 ($7,187.45).

Shares of Empire Resources stock traded down A$732,948.99 ($519,821.98) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$0.01 ($0.00). The stock had a trading volume of 309,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,759. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Empire Resources Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

Empire Resources Company Profile

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project that is located near the town of Sandstone; and 60% interest in the Penny's Find gold project situated in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

