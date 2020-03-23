Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Purchases £3,300 in Stock

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) insider Rhona Driggs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,300 ($4,340.96).

EMR opened at GBX 34 ($0.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.66. The company has a market cap of $16.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. Empresaria Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.11 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Empresaria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

