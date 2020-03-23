Empyrean Capital Partners LP Takes $4.86 Million Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 391,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,184. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

