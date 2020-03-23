Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.13.

TSE:ENB traded down C$2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,679. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$33.06 and a 12-month high of C$57.32.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.8299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

