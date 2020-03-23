Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,066 shares during the period. Encore Capital Group comprises approximately 5.9% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned about 12.33% of Encore Capital Group worth $135,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECPG. ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of ECPG traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. 1,031,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $623.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.