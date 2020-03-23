Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 108,658 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 131.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,029 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.5% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after buying an additional 222,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,540,000 after acquiring an additional 372,969 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,843,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,463,000 after acquiring an additional 549,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 303,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BK traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,554,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,838,458. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

