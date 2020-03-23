Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 167,077 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,077 shares during the quarter. Moelis & Co accounts for about 1.9% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Moelis & Co worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 966,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after buying an additional 486,120 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.08%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

