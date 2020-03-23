Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 264,494 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,494 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp accounts for 5.9% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.09% of Byline Bancorp worth $38,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 749,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 227,959 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3,646.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $347.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

