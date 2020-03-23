Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Cambridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 115,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $145,540.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CATC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.80. 21,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,846. The stock has a market cap of $268.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

