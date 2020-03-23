Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,087 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of TCF Financial worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.95. 1,352,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCF shares. UBS Group raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

