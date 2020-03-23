Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up about 2.3% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 303,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period.

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 2,300,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,727. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

