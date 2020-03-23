Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $17.34 Million Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. WEX comprises about 2.7% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of WEX worth $17,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.23. 1,057,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.42. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

