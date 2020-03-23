Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $27.06 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,140 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises about 4.2% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Signature Bank worth $27,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,166,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 688,888 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Signature Bank by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,721,000 after buying an additional 178,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 148,338 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Signature Bank by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after buying an additional 101,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. 734,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.22. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

