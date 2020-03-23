Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $31.55 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,425 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up about 4.9% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $31,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after acquiring an additional 593,792 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 576,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,283,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 108,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.