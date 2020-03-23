Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,049 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Select Bancorp worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SLCT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. 98,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Select Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 20.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.