Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,860 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 3.43% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 43,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.67. 8,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

