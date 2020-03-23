Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $6.98 Million in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 367,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,976,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of HBT Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,529. The company has a market cap of $319.88 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

