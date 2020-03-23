Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 536,773 shares during the quarter. Centerstate Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Centerstate Bank worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Also, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $109,108.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. Centerstate Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

