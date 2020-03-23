Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,163 shares during the quarter. WSFS Financial accounts for approximately 3.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of WSFS Financial worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS traded down $1.17 on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 327,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,147. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.92.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.