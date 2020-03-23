Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $10.63 Million Investment in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 828,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,000. Heritage Commerce accounts for approximately 1.7% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Heritage Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,378,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 407,439 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,684 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 371,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,136. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $390.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $403,537. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

