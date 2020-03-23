Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $13.49 Million Investment in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 206,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,490,000. CyrusOne comprises about 2.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of CyrusOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,235. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.