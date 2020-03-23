Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.