Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,342,444 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,342,444 shares during the period. Colony Capital accounts for approximately 2.5% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Colony Capital worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 85.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 762,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 196.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Colony Capital stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 5,140,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $779.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. Colony Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.21%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

