Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,511 shares during the quarter. Umpqua makes up approximately 1.7% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Umpqua worth $10,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 88,155 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Umpqua by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Umpqua stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

