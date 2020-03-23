Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693,169 shares during the period. Opus Bank accounts for 1.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Opus Bank worth $8,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 99,558 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 861.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 544,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 487,787 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 406,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 177,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

OPB traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 197,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.