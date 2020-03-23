Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 14,132 Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Origin Bancorp worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 73.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen H. Brolly purchased 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,004.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,740. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 64,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $450.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. Origin Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

