Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 211,468 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,468 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.6% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

BAC stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,352,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,299,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

