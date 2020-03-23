Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 352,583 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352,583 shares during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Midland States Bancorp worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $85,656.00. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.88. 265,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,814. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

