Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 44,355 Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,355 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of South Plains Financial worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 1,378.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 2,204.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $265.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

