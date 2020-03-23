Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 65,195 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $8.85 on Monday, hitting $80.64. 3,846,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.01. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

